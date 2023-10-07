'Hat Trick Ride' Stops At Local Breweries

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A bicycling event will stop at three popular craft breweries this weekend in Oakland County.



The “Hat Trick Ride” takes place Sunday, October 8th on the scenic Rail-Trail, Huron Valley Trail, and Michigan's Air Line Trail. The trails are all located in the Wixom, New Hudson, South Lyon, and Lyon Township areas and provide access to some popular brew spots.



The event begins at Draft Table Brewing Company located off Pontiac Trail in Wixom, starting at 12:00 p.m. Bicyclists will then travel just under 9 miles to Witch's Hat Brewing in South Lyon, with a short stop at Draught Horse in New Hudson.



According to the event’s webpage, the entire route between all three breweries totals about 20 miles. Bicyclists can travel at their own pace and all participants must use a CPSC-certified bike helmet in order to participate.



The event is scheduled rain or shine and is anticipated to finish around 4:00 p.m.



Tickets are still available and bicyclists of all ages are welcome. For those ages 21 and older, the cost of admission does not include the cost of alcohol.



More ticketing information can be found at the provided link.