Haslett Man Charged In Police Chase That Ended In Fowlerville

May 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Arraignment has been held for an Ingham County man who was arrested in Fowlerville earlier this week following a high speed police chase.



22-year Dustin Lee Sweet was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Michigan State Police after they boxed him in on the Fowlerville Road overpass across I-96. Sweet had been chased from Lansing after a State Trooper there spotted him at about 12:30 Tuesday afternoon and recognized him as the same suspect who had fled from a previous traffic stop. The chase reached speeds of 98 miles per hour as Sweet led police from Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing to Okemos Road onto eastbound I-96. Sweet got off the freeway at the M-52 exit near Webberville and proceeded onto Grand River into the Village of Fowlerville, where he turned south onto Grand Avenue. The chase finally came to an end after troopers used their cars to block him in on the overpass, where he was taken into custody without further incident. On Thursday, Sweet was arraigned on multiple charges including fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended license, heroin possession and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Bond was set at $30,000, with a 10% cash alternative. Sweet is also set for a May 28th arraignment in Ingham County District Court on a weapon charge involving a knife and furnishing a false identity to a police officer stemming from an April 21st incident.