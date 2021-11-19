Harvest For Heroes Event Sunday

November 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County veterans and their families in need of a holiday meal can register to receive a free Thanksgiving basket this weekend.



VETLIFE is again hosting its Harvest for Heroes event this Sunday and will be giving away 120 Thanksgiving baskets to veteran families from 9am to noon. Registration is required to receive a free turkey basket. There will be a drive-thru pick-up event in front of the new Livingston County Veteran Services office at 1420 Lawson Drive in Howell.



A tent will be set up in front of the office where people can show their registration ticket or tell them their name, and a volunteer or VETLIFE representative will load the turkey basket into their car.



Biggby Coffee will also be on hand to pass out free coffee and hot chocolate.



More information about the Harvest for Heroes event is available through the link.