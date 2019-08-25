Okemos Accountant Sentenced In Embezzlement Case

August 25, 2019

An Okemos man charged with embezzling more than $1 (m) million from a non-profit while working as its accountant has been sentenced.



71-year-old Richard Hartwick was an accountant for more than a decade at Blue Water Center for Independent Living, which helps disabled people. Issues came to light after the executive director noticed some financial discrepancies and turned over information to police. Hartwick apologized to people in the courtroom Thursday and said "I realize how I've let you down." Judge Michael West exceeded the recommended sentence of six years in prison, partly because he doubts Hartwick will be able to repay nearly $1.5 (m) million. Hartwick will be eligible for parole after 10 years.



Meanwhile, Hartwick was also convicted of embezzling money from a business in 2000 and was said to have embezzled more than $3 (m) million from a Detroit-area auto supplier over the course of six years. He served 18 months in prison.