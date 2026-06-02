Hartland's Club America Thanks Community for Donations to Ann Arbor VA

June 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Club America at Hartland High School reports it collected 14 bags of donations and over 30 “thank you” cards for the Ann Arbor VA Hospital.



Club America hosted a booth at the Hartland Memorial Day Parade, where community members dropped off their contributions and made patriotic cards.



Donations included cleaning supplies, clothes, and hygiene products. Many will benefit formerly homeless veterans, according to the club.



“I’m in awe of the community’s generosity,” said Anne Marie Yarber, senior at Hartland High School and president of Club America. “I hope the donations remind our veterans that we appreciate their sacrifices.”



Club America is entering its second year as a registered club at Hartland High School. Its goal is to promote civic engagement, including service and discourse, according to Yarber.



More information about the club is linked below.



Photos courtesy of Club America at Hartland High School.