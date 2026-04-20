Hartland's Club America Collecting Items for Ann Arbor VA Hospital

April 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland High School's Club America will collect donations for the Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs hospital during next month’s Memorial Day Parade.



Parade-goers are invited to bring unused hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and clothes to the Club America booth between 9 am and 2 pm, May 25 at Don Epley Community Park.



“We really just want to give back to those who have served our country,” said Chapter President Anne Marie Yarber. “I reached out to the hospital, and they gave me a ‘wish list’ of items they need. A lot of them will be going to veterans who are newly housed.”



Club America is the high school program of 501(c)3 non-profit Turning Point USA. The Hartland High School chapter holds weekly and monthly meetings.



The chapter was established shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, conservative leader and founder of TPUSA.



“Club America is a group where students gather to discuss current events. We encourage each other to practice civic responsibility. We do service projects and we even perform skits about constitutional amendments. That was one of our most recent activities,” Yarber added.



A full list of suggested donation items is pictured, or can be accessed through the “Club America at Hartland High School” Facebook page linked below.