Hartland's 7th Annual Polo Classic This Weekend

June 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Saturday is the 7th annual Hartland Polo Classic at Heritage Park. The local chamber's Emmalyn Wheaton calls it a VIP affair with food, drinks and other festivities.



"If you've ever seen the movie 'Pretty Woman,' everybody goes out to stomp the divots. We do traditional stomping of the divots. And we do a hat contest, which is absolutely amazing and fun to watch," she says.



"There's a full catered dinner. Craft beer from Aberrant Ales. Kendall Jackson wines. And Mammoth Distilling blends a special whiskey for us, and they're also providing a cocktail for us this year."



Following post-match awards, there's a DJ after party.



Sunday's Polo Party is a more family-friendly affair.



"We have a food truck, ice cream, tons of fun activities for the kids," says Wheaton. "We do a kids hat parade where the kids can create their own hat, decorate it any way they like. Then we do a kids hat parade at halftime."



