Ice Skates Sought For Winterfest 2019 In Hartland Township

January 17, 2019

Used ice skates are being sought for Hartland Township’s annual winter festival.



Winterfest will take place at Heritage Park on Saturday, February 9th from noon to 6pm and will be followed immediately by a fireworks show. Donations of used ice skates are currently being collected for both hockey and figure skating. Organizers say people can tidy up and clear old skates out of basements or garages and let them put them to use at Winterfest. Those wishing to donate ice skates can drop them off in the lobby of the Hartland Township Hall on Clark Road, the Hartland Community Education office or the Senior Center located in the Hartland Educational Service Support Center on M-59.



Meanwhile, Hartland’s Winterfest is a family-friendly event and free to all attendees, thanks to local area sponsors and community volunteers. Festival activities have been designed to appeal to all ages and weather conditions. Entertainment will take place in a large heated tent with entertainment.

In conjunction with the event, hot soup will be sold at All Saints Lutheran Church on the eastern edge of Heritage Park for a $5 donation to support a local charitable project.(JM)