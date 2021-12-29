Hartland Township Winterfest Returns In 2022

December 29, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A popular family event is returning to Hartland Township in February.



After taking 2020 off, Winterfest is coming back to Heritage Park in Hartland on Saturday, February 12th. The park is located at 12439 Highland Road. Township Manager Bob West said that as we originally entered the pandemic and the economy was put on hold, they thought it was a good idea to pause the annual event. Now the public, he says, has spoken up saying they want it back and local businesses are echoing that interest with overwhelming support.



In addition to concessions, West said there will be all sorts of arts and crafts, a sledding hill, bonfire pits, fireworks, and an ice rink, weather dependent. West said the fireworks display is the big draw that really brings people out.



Opportunities are still available for any individuals, non-profit groups, or businesses that are interested in leading an activity, offering a performance at the event, or sponsoring a program.



More information on how to get further involved in this family –friendly festival can be found by contacting Deputy Clerk Karen Vermillion at 810-869-4877, or by email at DeputyClerk@hartlandtwp.com.