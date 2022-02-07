Family Winterfest Event Returns To Hartland Township

February 7, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular family-friendly event is returning to Hartland Township this weekend – and the timing couldn’t be better with all of the recent snowy weather.



After taking 2020 off, Winterfest returns to Heritage Park this Saturday from noon to 6pm. Officials say the event is the perfect excuse to experience Hartland’s outdoor living at its most friendly and bring together friends, family and the community for a spirit-warming day in the middle of the cold Michigan winter.



The event is free and features various activities designed to appeal to all ages and weather conditions including ice skating, a sledding hill, bonfire pits, arts and crafts, ice carving demonstrations and live performances. Entertainment will take place in a large heated tent, which officials say will be a great place to hang out and get warm while watching or listening to local performers.



All Saints Lutheran Church, located at the eastern edge of Heritage Park, will be hosting Hartland SOUP-Winterfest Edition inside the church at 1:30pm.



One part of the event that officials say should not be missed is the professional fireworks show that will wrap up Winterfest, beginning at dusk.



A full schedule of events and more information is available in the attachments and provided link.