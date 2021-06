Hartland Wins Division 1 State Soccer Title

June 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Hartland Eagles finish 20-4-1 with a 4-0 victory Saturday over Troy Athens to win the Division 1 state title.



The only goal Hartland needed came from Senior Julia Pietila, who scored the Eagles’ first goal as they went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.



Pietila scored another goal in the second half as did Maria Storm and Hannah Kastamo to clinch the win and the title.