Hartland Township Requests Temporary Watering Restrictions

June 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland Township has issued an advisory requesting temporary watering restrictions.



In response to necessary maintenance on one of its wells, the Hartland Township Department of Public Works is requesting all residents connected to the Hartland Township water system cease watering lawns and landscape areas until Monday, July 1st.



Due to maintenance, one of the wells is temporarily out of service - impacting the township water supply.



While there are no safety concerns regarding the water, the restriction is said to be crucial to ensure that an adequate water supply is maintained for all residents during this period.



Officials said they appreciate the cooperation of all Hartland Township water system residents in helping them manage their water resources effectively during this time.



For any questions or concerns, contact the Hartland Township Department of Public Works at (810) 632-7498.