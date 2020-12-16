Hartland Township Announces New Water And Sewer Rates

December 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Hartland Township officials have approved new water and sewer rates for the upcoming year.



The Hartland Township Board of Trustees approved the rates at a 5.86% increase for fiscal year 2022 at their latest meeting, held online, Tuesday night. The township is in the 7th and final year of their current rate study. Hartland Township Manager Bob West said the increase is partially due to the Livingston County Drain Commission setting rates for their sewer system. The water rates are independent of the county, handled by the township, and were adjusted to coincide. Because of sewer going through the county, those rates take effect on January 1st, with water going into effect at the beginning of the township’s fiscal year, which starts on April 1st.



Sanitary sewer connection charges are slated to come in at $9,439.20 per REU. Metered users will be charged $4.88 per 1,000 gallons, with non-metered users charged an $87.89 flat rate per quarter. Water system connection fees will be $5,816.01 per REU. The usage commodity charge will go into effect at $2.37 per 1,000 gallons.



When asked about where the township currently stands in regards to these rates being at the end of the existing rate study, West said they are well within the desirable range of where they want to be. He added, if anything, they have actually exceeded expectations on water connections.