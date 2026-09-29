Hartland Voters to Decide Sinking Fund Millage Replacement for Schools

September 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Voters in Hartland Consolidated Schools are being asked to replace the district's 10-year sinking fund millage, which expires in December.



"We've had a half-mill sinking fund in place since 2017. It's paid for a number of facility and infrastructure projects throughout the district -- HVAC work, underground piping, doors, wireless connectivity, things of that nature," says Chief Financial Officer Rachel Bois.



"It's all work that is necessary to keep our buildings safe and functional, and our sinking fund has been immensely helpful for that, providing a funding source while is preserves our general fund for classroom instruction."



The half-mill levy, if approved, would generate about $1 million each year for Hartland schools. Due to Headlee rollbacks, the current levy sits at .474 mills.



"If you own a $400,000 home with a $200,000 taxable value, you're currently paying about $96 per year," said Bois. "So, if the new half-mill is approved, using those same assumptions on taxable value and home value, that cost would be about $100 per year. So, an overall increase of $4 a year from what is already being paid."



More information on the HCS sinking fund millage replacement is linked below.