Hartland's Vintage Christmas in the Village Returns Saturday With Holiday Festivities and Wing Competition

November 25, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



Historic Hartland Village will be transformed into an old-fashioned Christmas celebration this Saturday, November 28, as Vintage Christmas in the Village returns with holiday shopping, live entertainment, visits with Santa and a new chicken wing competition benefiting the community.



Presented by Hartland Insurance and organized by the Hartland Area Community Council, the free event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at ten locations throughout the village. Activities include visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Winter Market featuring more than 35 vendors, holiday crafts, music, historical exhibits and activities for children. The evening's centerpiece will be the official Christmas tree lighting at the Historic Hartland Music Hall at 6:15 p.m.



One of this year's featured attractions is the King of the Wing competition, taking place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Hartland United Methodist Church, 10300 Maple Road. Local restaurants will compete for the title of Hartland's best chicken wings, with guests serving as judges. Ten-dollar tickets include a tasting and voting ballot, with the winner announced between 5:45 and 6 p.m.



Proceeds from the competition will help provide holiday assistance to a Hartland family in need through the Hartland Optimist Club's Adopt-a-Family program. Funds will also support the Hartland Area Community Council's community events, including Vintage Christmas, the Memorial Day Parade and Wreaths for Veterans' Graves.



Throughout the village, visitors can enjoy ceramic ornament giveaways and hot cider at the Gnome House, face painting at Animal Crackers, Mrs. Claus storytime at Marshbanks Mental Health and baked goods at Greenhouse Bakery. The Florence B. Dearing Museum will feature historical exhibits, weaving demonstrations and a miniature Polar Express train, while walking history tours will depart from Victory Baptist Church at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.



Live entertainment will include the Hartland High School Choirs, Shop Talk Barbershop Quartet, Howelling UkaLadies and other local performers. Additional activities include cookie decorating, s'mores, Christmas caroling and seasonal storytelling.



Hartland Area Community Council President Kevin Brennan says the celebration was created to recapture the spirit of the community's former Hartland Heritage Days tradition while building something new for families to enjoy.



The event is free to attend, although food, merchandise and certain activities require payment. Roads within the festival area will begin closing at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and visitors are encouraged to check the Hartland Area Community Council and Cromaine District Library Facebook pages for parking information and the complete event map.



King of the Wing tickets are limited and available through the QR code on the official event flyer.