Hartland Township To Dedicate New Veterans Memorial At Settlers Park

April 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In just a few weeks, the Hartland community will come together for a meaningful and patriotic tribute as the township hosts the official dedication of its new Veterans Memorial at Settlers Park.



The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 2nd at 10am, with the program expected to last approximately 90 minutes.



The memorial, located near Hartland Township Hall, has been thoughtfully designed to honor the men and women - past and present - who have served in the United States Armed Forces, with special recognition given to Veterans from the Hartland community.



The dedication ceremony will include a formal ribbon cutting, remarks from guest speakers, a special performance by the Hartland High School band and choir, and a period of reflection to recognize the sacrifices and service of the nation’s veterans.



Township officials anticipate a strong turnout and encourage residents, families, and veterans to attend this significant community event.



Hartland Township Trustee and Veterans Memorial Chairman Joe Petrucci said “This memorial stands as a lasting tribute to those who have served our country and protected our freedoms. We are proud to create a space where the community can gather in remembrance, reflection, and gratitude.”



Attendees are advised that seating will be limited and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for their comfort.



For additional information, please contact Hartland Township at (810) 632-7498 or visit the Township website. That link is provided.