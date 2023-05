Full Freeway Closure In Hartland Township

May 18, 2023

A full freeway closure is planned on US-23 in the Hartland Township area.



Southbound US-23 will be completely closed from Clyde Road to M-59 (Highland Road) from Friday night into Saturday.



The closure will be in effect from 7pm Friday until 7am Saturday.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.



Traffic will be detoured to utilize Old US-23 between Clyde Road and M-59.