Hartland Twp Veterans Memorial Taking Shape

July 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Progress being made on Hartland Township's new veterans memorial at Settler's Park.



"Currently we have the foundation, the flag poles and the electrical box installed. End of this week, or potentially the beginning of next week, the foundations for the actual marker itself will be set, followed by the three memorial stones themselves, should be by the end of next week as well," said Township Manager Mike Luce.



Luce said landscaping and block seating walls also should start next week.



"We're potentially looking at a dedication in the spring, just because of the late finish of the memorial itself."



Luce says about 140 memorial bricks have been sold so far, but those numbers continue to climb as work continues.



"It's not just Hartland Township. It's any veteran anywhere that would like to, if anyone wants to buy a brick, or contribute to it, they're absolutely welcome."



More information on the memorial and how to purchase bricks is linked below.