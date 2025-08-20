Hartland Twp to Purchase New Truck, Pay for Computer Upgrades

August 20, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township staff will soon have a new truck for code enforcement and other duties. Trustees on Tuesday agreed to trade-in an aging minivan and pickup for a new crew cab truck as part of a budget amendment.



“We obtained the best price from LaFontaine Ford out of Lansing, for trading in both of those vehicles for a new vehicle. They’re giving us $29,000 for both of those vehicles combined, which is pretty good,” Township Manager Mike Luce explained.



The township is purchasing a Ford F-150 for about $22,000. Trustees approved a budget amendment for $25,000 to add decals to the new truck.



“If we were to go with a GMC, although it appears, if you look at the quotes, the GMC is less expensive, it’s a six-month lead time to build and they’re not giving us as much for the trades. So, it ends up costing us more money than the Ford does,” Luce added.



Trustees also approved a second budget amendment for $25,000 for new computers and software upgrades previously agreed to last budget cycle.



