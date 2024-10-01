Hartland Twp Planning Commission to Discuss Former BK Property

October 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There may be hope for a Hartland Township property considered an eyesore by many who drive through the M-59 / US 23 area. Township Manager Mike Luce says the Planning Commission has finally received conceptual plans to makeover the former Burger King lot.



"There's actually a few different restaurants that have explored it, but Chick-fil-A was the first one to move forward with it," says Luce.



Chick-fil-A would join the recently opened Big Chicken and Buffalo Wild Wings at that same intersection, with a Kentucky Fried Chicken just east of there.



"There may be some comments about that. When it really comes down to it, the township has no control over what the business actually is," says Luce.



"It's all about the site plan and obviously, if it conforms with ordinances and such. A common misconception is that we could say that we didn't want that, but that's not the case when it comes to a development."



The Hartland Township planning committee meets October 10. An agenda is attached below.