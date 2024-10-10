Hartland Twp Planners to Discuss Possible Chick-fil-A

October 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland township planning commission meets Thursday evening to discuss conceptual plans for a possible Chick-fil-A on M-59 east of U.S. 23. Township Manager Mike Luce says it would replace the former, now dilapidated Burger King.



“It would be a complete teardown and rehabilitation of the site,” he says. “The existing building would be removed, along with the actual curb cut that is on M-59.”



The proposed Chick-fil-A building would utilize an entrance off of Blaine Road and off of a service drive in the parking lot directly to the south of it.



Luce says his office receives numerous calls about the property, considered an eyesore by many Hartland residents.



“It’s a focal point right when you come into Hartland, really the M-59 and 23 corridor on the south side of the road there. It’s a visible property. Residents have long looked for something to take that space and get rid of the building that’s currently there and improve the site. This project would do just that,” he says.



Luce says Thursday’s meeting is the first in a three-step process for approving any site plan.



“One is a concept plan, which is reviewed by the Planning Commission as well as the township board. Then a preliminary site plan, which that portion of the process is a public hearing. Then a final site plan, which is final approval.



The Planning Commission meets at 7pm.



View Chick-fil-A's conceptual plan below.