Hartland Twp Planners Approve Initial Site Plan for Grumlaw Church Expansion

March 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Grumlaw Church is looking to expand its campus off M-59. The Hartland Township Planning Commission on Thursday approved a preliminary site plan for a building addition.



“The proposed addition that they’re doing, it’s about 5,000 square feet for the church,” said Troy Langer, township planning director. “The applicant is essentially claiming they will match the building materials to the existing building, as well as landscaping. They’re going to match landscaping on what is existing out there. As part of that, they’ll have a new little playground area.”



The addition would expand the existing children’s wing at Grumlaw Church, and create two offices on the east side of the building.



“It looks like we’re not increasing any staff or any parking. And looks like they’re adding three classrooms, two restrooms and some storage space,” said Larry Fox, chairman of the Planning Commission, which voted unanimously to approve the addition.



The plan now goes before the full Hartland Township Board for final approval.



More details are including the agenda packet linked below.



Photo courtesy of Facebook.