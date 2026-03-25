Hartland Twp Enters Contract to Design, Engineer Second Water Tower

March 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township trustees on Tuesday approved a $325,000 contract with Spalding DeDecker to proceed with design and bid engineering for the east water tower and water main extension on the east along M-59.



“The current tower we have is on the far west side of town. This will be on the far east side of town,” Township Manager Mike Luce explained. “As you look at development out there, this is not only just for the development, but this will stabilize the system on the far east side of the township."



The new water tower would be located at Hartland’s Heritage Field off M-59, to help accommodate multiple residential developments already in the works.



“The process of a tower and this extension to the tower, it’s not something that is done overnight,” Luce added. “We’re a year-and-a-half from when you design, to actual construction.”



“We don’t want to fall behind in this. We want to stay ahead of it. This is merely the engineering portion of that to keep on track, which would be covered by bond proceeds once we receive bonds.”