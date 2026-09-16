Hartland Twp Board Initiates SAD for Dunham Lake Road Repairs

September 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township trustees on Tuesday got the ball rolling on needed road repairs in the Dunham Lake Estates subdivision. The board voted on its intent to create a special assessment district to recoup more than a half million dollars from residents over the next 10 years.



Longtime resident Walter, was among two who spoke in favor of the SAD.



"Over that time, I've seen the roads go to the point where they aren't even roads anymore. I had a bad fall a couple of days ago, walking at dark," he said. "During that 30 years, outside of taking care of potholes, there's been no maintenance done on it. So, I really encourage the board, if you would, to approve the special assessment."



Township Manager Mike Luce explained the SAD is not a done deal yet.



"This, being the resolution of intent, that you all are intending to place a special assessment district on those parcels. Following this meeting, all of the parcels are published in the newspaper in a 30-day notice of that sent to individual residents, everyone who will be assessed in that project," he said, adding there will be four meetings -- including two public hearings -- before a final decision is made.



The referenced lots and parcels of land have road frontage along Briar Hill Dr, Parkway Pl, Parkway Ct, Dunham Rd, Plover Dr, and Cedar Lane Cir. These are public roads located within the Dunham Lake Estates development that petitioned the Township to undertake the project with an approximate 70% signature collection.



The scope of work proposed includes road milling, limited drainage improvements, and repaving of select Dunham Lake Estates roads.



The engineering construction estimates for the proposed improvements total $571,000.00 or approximately $5,826.53 per parcel.



The costs for the project will be collected annually by the Township in the amount of $582.65 per parcel annually for ten years, plus an interest rate to be determined.



No penalties exist for pre-payment of early payoff.