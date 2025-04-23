Hartland Twp Board Grants Initial Approval for Chick-Fil-A on M-59

April 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County is one step closer to landing its first Chick-Fil-A.



Despite numerous residents voicing concerns about traffic congestion, the Hartland Township Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to approve a preliminary site plan for the popular fast food chain to set up shop on M-59, just east of US 23.



"You have my word that I will bring it up if that traffic continues to be bad. To do something about Blaine Road, I'll bring it up. I won't forget," Trustee Joe Petrucci told the audience after the vote.



Chick-Fil-A officials insist their plan to divert traffic through the Rural King parking lot will help alleviate congestion once the "honeymoon" over Chick-Fil-A subsides.



"This will be our first location in Livingston County. It will not be our last. We're looking at all kinds of sites," said Chick-Fil-A's Senior Principal Development Leader Justin Lurk.



"We're negotiating a deal just down M-59 in White Lake. We're looking up in Fenton. We're looking in Brighton. We're looking in New Hudson," he added. "There's going to be more Chick-Fil-As, and when we talk about the honeymoon period, there's pent up demand for people who just don't have easy access to it right now. The closest open location is Novi."



Lurk said he's already spoken with the Livingston County Road Commission and MDOT about the timing of traffic lights at M-59 and Blaine Road,



"We all live here and we all deal with the roads. There's nothing to hide," said Township Supervisor Bill Fountain. "We will set up a meeting where people can come in and understand what the process is."



"We don't control the roads. The roads are controlled by a different political entity. And I think the closer we get to having those discussions, you'll find the frustration at this entity, and every entity I've been on, when it comes to working with those folks. It is not easy."



Chick-Fil-A's plan for Hartland Township still must receive final approval before construction begins.



Tuesday night's meeting is linked below.