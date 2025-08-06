Hartland Twp Board Approves Signs for Urban Air, Expansion of Highland Reserve

August 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A proposed Urban Air Adventure Park clears another hurdle in Hartland Township. Trustees on Tuesday approved a preliminary site plan, mainly the signage proposed for the entryway off Old U.S. 23 near Mackle's Table and Taps.



"With this particular project, I can't find anything that I don't like about it. What's even more interesting, as I talk to people in the community, they are asking when are they going to start building it. So, it's an exciting development for the community and I think it's going to go a long way," said Trustee Joe Petrucci.



The Board approved an amended plan to expand the Highland Reserve residential development in front of Hartland Glen Golf Course, to now include a two-acre parcel previously zoned commercial.



The addition still needs approval from EGLE due to nearby wetlands.



"They'll let you impact wetlands if it's for a road, but they won't let you fill in a wetland if you're trying to create an additional homesite," said Mike West, land planning manager of Green Development Ventures, LLC.



"We're very confident this will get approved through the normal course of the onstruction documents. We've still got a lot of ways to go through the process to get all of our permits and approvals, and that's one of them."



Watch the Hartland Township Board meeting at the link below.