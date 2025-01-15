Hartland Twp Board Approves New Security Cameras, Software

January 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township Trustees approve up to $28,000 for security camera upgrades at various facilities.



"Most of these cameras have been outdated for quite some time," Public Works Director Scott Hable told the board Tuesday night. "Where we had hoped to grab a license plate for something bad that happened, it was either too dark or too fuzzy, or didn't have the technology. We're still living in 2005 if you will."



Installation by SSD Cabling & Cameras LLC should start by the end of February Hartland Township Hall, Settlers park, Heritage Park, Hero Center and Spranger Field.



"Right now, if we have a situation at Heritage Park where we need to get data, it has to be physically driven out there by our staff, into the building to the system to download on a memory stick," said Hable.



"It's quite primitive compared to what we deal with now concerning just getting your phone or your computer, bringing it right up and seeing instantly what's going on."