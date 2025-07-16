Hartland Twp Board Approves Initial Plans for Handful of Developments

July 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township trustees on Tuesday advanced a slew of new developments.



They include preliminary site plans for a proposed Urban Air Adventure Park, the Sawyer Ridge residential development off M-59 and Pleasant Valley, and a new auto repair shop on the former LaFontaine property in front of Charyl Stockwell Academy.



“My wife and I have lived in Livingston County since ‘97, raised our kids here. We operate four auto repair shops in the Livingston County area. One of them is just over in South Lyon,” said applicant Joe Mazur.



“We’re not your typical auto repair place, which I assume is the reason for the special use permit. You don’t want somebody to have broken down cars sitting out front, hoods up, tires off, anything like that. If you drive by any of our locations, that’s just not how we operate.”



The Hartland Township board also approved final plans for a self-storage facility between Arby's and the Best Western motel off M-59.



Video of Tuesday’s meeting is linked below. The agenda packet is attached.