Hartland Twp Accepting Applications for Treasurer

October 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township is now accepting applications from qualified residents interested in succeeding longtime Treasurer Kathie Horning, who will retire after 24 years of service in December.



“On behalf of Hartland Township, I want to thank Kathie for her many years of dedicated service to our community,” said Township Manager Mike Luce. “Her knowledge, professionalism and commitment to Hartland Township have been invaluable. We are grateful for the countless hours she has dedicated to serving our residents and wish her all the best in her retirement.”



The Township Treasurer is a statutory elected official responsible for the collection, custody, accounting, investment and disbursement of Township funds and property taxes. The Treasurer also oversees the Treasury Department, maintains financial records, administers special assessments, prepares financial reports, assists with annual audits, works closely with the County Treasurer’s Office and other governmental agencies, and provides financial assistance and information to Township residents.



The position requires a high level of financial accountability, accuracy, confidentiality and organizational skill, as well as knowledge of municipal finance, taxation, accounting procedures and applicable statutory requirements.



Applicants must be Hartland Township residents. A bachelor’s degree in accounting or related experience is preferred, along with experience in municipal finance, governmental accounting, banking or business administration. Candidates should also have strong communication, leadership and public service skills and be able to meet the bonding requirements established by state law.



The Township offers a competitive salary based on qualifications and experience, along with an excellent benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement benefits and professional development opportunities.



How to Apply:



Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and completed employment application to:



Hartland Township Attn: Township Manager

2655 Clark Road

Hartland, MI 48353



Email: mluce@hartlandtwp.com



Please use “Application for Township Treasurer” as the subject line.



Applications will be accepted through Monday, October 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.



Hartland Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



For more information about the position or to obtain an application, visit the link below or contact Hartland Township at (810) 632-7498.