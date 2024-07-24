Hartland Trustees Approve Site Plans on Pair of Residential Projects

July 24, 2024

Hartland Township trustees on Tuesday signed off on site plans for a pair of new residential developments.



One is Phase II of the Redwood development at the entrance of Hartland Glen Golf Course. Planning Director Troy Langer addressed concerns about density, and the actually number of units going into Redwood.



"When it comes time to laying out the roads, working around wetlands, working on the configuration of the property, it's unlikely you could ever achieve that," he said.



"In the planning profession, there's generally a 25 to 30 percent, sometimes 40 percent drop off from those numbers."



Trustees also approved a site plan for the nearby Highland Reserve development on 40 acres near Cundy Road on the south side of M-59.



"What the applicant is proposing is 101 single-family homes. I think 35 of those would be rental-occupied, with the remaining 66 owner-occupied," said Langer.



"In the extreme northwest corner is about two acres of future commercial."