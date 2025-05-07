Hartland Trustees Approve Clyde Rd Resurfacing, New Computer Server

May 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township trustees on Tuesday approved $79,000 for limestone resurfacing on a portion of Clyde road.



"The Livingston County Road Commission brought up some issues with this section of Clyde Road between Hartland and Bullard roads. It's about 6,650 feet," said Public Works Director Scott Hable.



"We did a good portion of Clyde Road last year with the limestone capping. This was a section they didn't get to, and they're identifying it's starting to deteriorate pretty bad."



Hable said an estimated two thousand tons of limestone will be spread along that section of Clyde Road.



"It's probably a one to two-day project at the most. Just a little bit over a mile, mile-and-a-quarter worth of work."



Trustees also approved nearly $44,000 to replace the township's computer server.



"Everything from BS&A programs to our email, to websites, everything that is hosted on that server. Our current server is from 2012, and is in dire need of replacement," said Township Manager Mike Luce.



Luce said they also plan to replace Hartland's aging computers, but that request has yet to go before the Board of Trustees.



