Hartland Twp. Board Urges Re-Opening Of Economy

April 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Hartland Township Board met virtually Tuesday night and the main order of business was a resolution to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature to re-open the economy.



The resolution was in response to the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-42 restricting and prohibiting significant segments of personal and commercial activities. The resolution was read aloud, which states the global COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the state into a public health emergency that requires bold actions and the state also faces an economic crisis, requiring a similarly healthy response. The resolution (posted below) states the "restraints of Executive Order 2020-42 exceed clear guidance developed by health experts through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mitigate the transmission of the virus...and national health experts are now beginning to offer further criteria and guidelines, based on data and science, for phased openings on a county-by-county basis." It goes on to state that "many businesses can follow such guidance and further mitigation practices while still avoiding activities that jeopardize the health of their employees and customers." The resolution further affirmed that Hartland Township supports coordinated public health directives proportional to differing regional conditions and urges Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature to work tirelessly to safely reopen the economy.



Whitmer has acknowledged the restrictions are some of the toughest in the nation, but insists they have saved lives by drastically reducing the transmission of the virus. On Wednesday, the Governor announced that she may have to extend some provisions of the stay at home order past April 30th, saying that while the state is seeing a decline it is important to prevent a second spike in cases. Whitmer says Michigan has seen a 15 percent reduction in the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported and that the state is no longer in the top five when it comes to COVID-19 positive cases, but it is still in the top five for the number of deaths. As of Wednesday, coronavirus cases in Michigan stood at 33,966 with 2,813 deaths.



The board voted to approve the resolution unanimously with two members absent. No members made any comments on the resolution when given the opportunity. A copy of the resolution, which is attached, will be distributed to Governor Whitmer, State Senator Lana Theis, State Representative Hank Vaupel and the Michigan Townships Association.