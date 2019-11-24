Hartland, Milford Recognized For Sustainability Achievements

November 24, 2019

Two local municipalities are among those being recognized for their efforts to increase sustainability.



Three dozen Michigan communities will be recognized as part of the 2019 Michigan Green Communities Challenge for their commitment to sustainability projects. Communities will receive awards at the annual Michigan Sustainability Conference, hosted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and Michigan Green Communities (MGC).



MGC’s annual Challenge serves as a guide to help communities measures their progress towards sustainability, and allows participants to earn a gold, silver or bronze certification based on actions and metrics reported in their community. This year’s challenge included participation from villages, townships, cities, and counties across the state. In 2019, Michigan communities took over 500 actions towards becoming more sustainable and reported over 300 metrics to track their progress.



Among the local communities to be recognized are Hartland Township and the Village of Milford; both of which achieved a bronze certification. Hartland Township was recognized for adopting a streetlight conversion plan in August, which will replace 53 streetlights with LED lighting. The Village of Milford achieved certification by continuing to maintain a high recycling rate, with over 40 percent of the materials collected curbside avoiding the landfill.



A bronze certification indicates that the community has completed at least six of the 12 bronze action items. (DK)