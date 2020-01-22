Hartland Twp. Discusses Proposed M-59 Pathway Connector

January 22, 2020

Hartland Township officials have started considering the costs associated with a proposed pathway connection project on the south side of M-59.



Near the end of 2019, the Township’s Board of Trustees discussed a potential M-59 pathway project for the 2020 construction season. After consideration for the existing pathway gaps along the south side of M-59, Public Works was directed to explore the feasibility of a pathway connector from Oakbrooke Apartments to Old US-23 based upon discussions at that time.



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has planned a pathway connector from Hartland Woods to Oakbrooke during the upcoming construction season. Officials say the potential Oakbrooke to Old US-23 pathway connector would complement the MDOT efforts by providing residents with a complete pathway on the south side of M-59 from Cullen Road to Old US-23.



At a meeting of the Board of Trustees Tuesday, Director of Public Works Robert West shared information about the conceptual cost estimate for each of the four segments of the connection based upon challenging elevations while maintaining MDOT requirements for slope. The preliminary figures show that the expected cost of the project, including design and construction engineering, along with contingencies, would come in at approximately $367,944.



That number exceeds original projections, but West did note that there is an existing pathway where the fourth segment of the connection, or “Section D”, would be. That section alone would cost $31,863. West says he plans to challenge MDOT on that issue to save money to see if any of the existing pathway can be reused.



When asked about grant funding for the project, West says it may be difficult to obtain, but that it’s a rock they’ll turn over. The township’s Department of Public Works is currently seeking consensus to submit an agenda item in a future Board meeting for the project’s design engineering in an amount not to exceed $45,080. (DK)