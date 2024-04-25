Parking Lot Improvements At Hartland Township Hall & Parks

April 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some needed parking lot improvement projects are taking place in Hartland Township.



The Board of Trustees approved a bid for the Hartland Township Hall and Settler’s Park paving project to Allied Paving at a cost not to exceed $527,651 at a recent meeting.



Staff reported that the current condition of the parking lot at the Township Hall is dilapidated and has reached its end of life. Broken and worn curbing, as well as cracked and missing asphalt encompass a large percentage of the lot, along with no parking or delineation striping.



The township had originally budgeted for the project last year but bids came in significantly higher than anticipated so they pushed the project off and put in some extra funds toward doing it this year.



There was also discussion, and approval, to include the paving of Settler’s Park parking lot as a joint project with the Township Hall project for various cost savings.



Also approved was the Heritage Park parking lot improvement project at a cost not to exceed $124,900. That lot was constructed in roughly 2013. Since that time, grading and occasional chloride has kept it in decent shape until the past few years. A reconstruction of the lot has been deemed necessary, as the current gravel has been worn down, and a new limestone cap is needed.



The project involves removing parking blocks, re-grading the existing lot and entry drive to M-59, and adding a 4-inch layer of limestone on top. Grading and compaction of the new limestone will be completed, and the parking blocks will be put back in their original spots.



There was initially $100,000 budgeted for the improvements but quotes came in higher and the board authorized an additional $24,900 to complete the project.