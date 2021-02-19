Resolution Approved Rescinding Old Fire Millage In Hartland

February 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Township Board of Trustees has approved a resolution to implement a fire millage approved by voters last fall.



At a recent virtual meeting, the board approved a resolution rescinding a 2012 fire millage and to implement the fire millage approved last November. Voters approved a 2.06-mill proposal for five years last November. The existing 1.81 millage was vacated.



Manager Bob West commented that the latest millage was put on the ballot one year early to plan accordingly should it not be successful. He says it was communicated with residents that only the new millage would be collected if the proposal passed. Since it did, the old millage is being vacated one year early and the new one is being implemented.



A memo states that there will be no overlapping of tax dollars through the collection process and the new millage is already currently effective.