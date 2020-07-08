Fatal Crash Involving Semi On US-23 In Hartland Township

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a semi-truck on southbound US-23 in Hartland Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 11:30am to the crash on southbound US-23, south of Clyde Road. Upon arrival, Deputies determined that a 41-year-old Milford resident was struck in the roadway on southbound US-23 near Crouse Road. Investigation revealed that the pedestrian had exited his vehicle and was struck by a 2005 Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer in the southbound lane of travel. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS. The driver of the semi was not injured. Southbound US-23 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. Back-ups were reported to White Lake Road.



The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol use do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority, Michigan State Police, and Livingston County Ambulance.



Photo - Stephen Babiarz