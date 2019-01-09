Hartland Officials Begin Preparations For New Budget

January 9, 2019

Hartland Township officials have begun looking at what their budget might look like over the next two years. Minimal growth in the general fund is what Hartland Township Manager James Wickman told the Board of Trustees to expect with their budget over the next 2 years. Property tax revenue and state shared revenues are expected to increase slightly, with decreases in zoning fees and cable franchise fees on the horizon. With a new democratic Governor, the manager said it will be interesting to see what happens with state shared revenue increases going forward.



Wickman said there aren’t any major project planned for 2019 as of yet, as they have recently finished their parks project and the bulk of their Safer Roads plan.



One area that Hartland officials need to start preparing for is changes in fire protection or how it is payed for. With it being fully funded by millage and the township’s taxable value still below 2006-levels, Wickman said this current model is unsustainable. The decision on how to proceed is still a year away, but Wickman said they are already taking a look at new options and opportunities. Whether it’s cost-sharing, a new millage, or something altogether different, he said residents can expect to hear more about it and have their voices heard as discussions proceed.



The Board of Trustees has a pair of budget workshop sessions scheduled next month in anticipation of having the budget finalized and ready to adopt before it goes into effect on April 1st. (MK)