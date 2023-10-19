Hartland Township Board Appoints New Township Manager

October 19, 2023

The Hartland Township Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Mike Luce as Township Manager, effective October 11th, 2023.



Luce, who previously served as the Interim Township Manager, officially steps into the role to lead and oversee the operations of Hartland Township.



Luce’s journey with Hartland Township began in 2021 when he joined the staff as Public Works Director. He stepped into the role of Interim Township Manager this past summer following the resignation of former Township Manager, Bob West.



In a media release, the Hartland Board said, "Mike Luce has displayed a passion for public service and a dedication to enhancing the communities he serves. He brings a deep understanding of local government operations, community development, and municipality growth, making him the ideal candidate to lead Hartland Township into the future. The Board expresses its sincere congratulations to Mike Luce on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to working closely with him to achieve the Township’s goals and objectives."