Hartland Township Approves New Bike Path At Settlers Park

December 26, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A new bike path for kids has been approved at a Hartland Township park.



At the latest meeting of the Hartland Township Board of Trustees, held online, officials approved the final feature proposed by the Motor City Mountain Bike Association for Settler’s Park.



The new mountain bike kids loop will be a 500-foot long encircled figure-8 with 6 to 8 small wooden features spread throughout, according to a memo from Township Manger Robert West to the Board. Proposed features include small bridges a few inches above the ground, small wooden berms, and boardwalks on the ground. One section of the loop will cut through a taller, but mowed, grass area that won’t contain any features, and instead serve as a kind of mild trail experience for children. Structures will be safe for children and adults, but the course is intended for young kids on strider-type bikes. It is believed that the loop will contribute to the family-friendly purpose of the park, and will help ease bicycle congestion near the pavilion and play structure.



The MCMBA, in partnership with other local organizations and donors will cover the cost for the structures, their installation and maintenance. The only additional responsibility the township will take on is occasionally weed whipping and making an extra pass on the trail section while mowing the surrounding park area.