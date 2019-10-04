Hartland To Hold Fifth Annual State Of The Township Address

October 4, 2019

Hartland Township’s Board Supervisor Bill Fountain will deliver the 2019 State of the Township address, celebrating the municipality’s successes over the past year and plans for the future. The event will be held this coming Monday, October 7th, at the Emagine Theatre on Hartland Road and begins at 4pm. It is free and open to the public, and the community is invited to attend.



Besides providing a snapshot of the township’s state of affairs, the event will include the debut of a new video outlining some of the potential for business growth discovered through a recent retail marketing analysis. Additionally, the 2019 Hartland Living Volunteer of the Year will be revealed and honored, after residents voted for five candidates in September.



Fountain says the State of the Township address is an opportunity not only for Hartland residents to get a 360-degree, holistic view of the township’s construction projects, finances, collaborations, and general operations, but also to gather to celebrate the many partnerships that make Hartland a great place to live and do business.



For those unable to attend, the address will be recorded and posted on the township’s website and social media channels. For more information, contact Communications Director Lynn Vollbrecht at (952)393-5824.