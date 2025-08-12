Hartland to Provide Free Meals to Students Through September 30

August 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated Schools will offer free meals for all students at least through the end of September, even as the Michigan Legislature continues debate on a school aid budget. That's the word from Superintendent Chuck Hughes during Monday's board meeting.



"Right now, we don't know where the legislators are going to land on this topic. I've talked with legislators and they've got different views on what should or should not happen, so, we're just waiting," he said.



"In the meantime, up until September 30, the end of the fiscal year, we will feed breakfast and lunch to all of the students who want to eat at school."



The district's Chief Financial Officer Rachel Bois urged all families, regardless of income, to apply for the school lunch program, adding all those who are eligible count toward federal funding.



She warned if no state funding is made available, menu prices may increase.



"Last time we adjusted pricing was 2019. Since 2020, we've had some sort of a free meal program, said Bois.



"If it looks like we're going to have to go back in that direction, we'll have that to present to you to approve at next month's meeting."



