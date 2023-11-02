Hartland Teacher Named November 2023 'Person of the Month'

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The November 2023 "Person of the Month" has been announced at Hartland Consolidated Schools.



Mrs. Teri Wozny is currently in her 13th year of teaching at Hartland High School. Over the years, she has taught 9-12th grade English, Sociology, and recently became involved in the Cadet teaching program.



Mrs. Wozny received her bachelor's degree from Oakland University with a major in English and a minor in Sociology. She also has a Master’s Degree from Madonna University in Educational Leadership.



Mrs. Wozny teaches at Hartland High School with her husband. In a post on social media, she recalled the positive learning environment fostered by both her students and colleagues.



