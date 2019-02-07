Hartland Twp. Taxpayers Seeking Exemption Can Now Appeal In Writing

February 7, 2019

Taxpayers that miss the deadline to apply for a business personal property tax exemption no longer have to appear in person to appeal in Hartland Township.



Legislation that previously passed stated that small businesses would be exempt from the personal property tax if the true cash value of said property is worth less than $80,000. The application to apply for that exemption changed this past July to include the provision that once granted, the exemption will continue until rescinded or until their personal property exceeds $80,000.



Taxpayers must file for the exemption no later than February 20th. Applicants that missed that deadline were required to appeal to the March Board of Review either in person or by personal representative. Hartland Township Assessor Jim Heaslip states in a memo that each year about a dozen late filed personal property exemption applications come before the Board of Review for acceptance. That prompted the township’s Board of Trustees to discuss a resolution at their meeting Tuesday that would allow taxpayers to appeal for real and personal property in writing.



Township Manager James Wickman says the municipality wants to accommodate those who are unable to appear for an appeal in person. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the resolution allowing taxpayers to appeal in writing. (DK)