Man Charged In Target Store Break-In

May 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





A man is facing criminal charges following a breaking and entering at the Target store in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the Target store for a report of a breaking and entering in progress around 4am on Saturday, May 2nd. Responding units were provided with a description of the suspect and of the suspect vehicle and deputies located and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description in the area. The Sheriff’s Office says subsequent investigation revealed that a Holt man identified as 26-year-old Mark Anthony Pierce had forced entry into the Target Store and stole multiple Apple Computer Products, which were recovered at the scene.



Pierce was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Livingston County Jail. He was arraigned on Monday via the 53rd District Court in Howell on Burglary Forced Entry Charges. He was given a $5,000 / 10% bond for the incident. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, the Hamburg Township Police Department, the Brighton Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.