Hartland Superintendent Hughes Rated "Effective" in Year-End Review

June 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated Schools Superintendent Chuck Hughes this week received an "effective" year-end rating by the board of education.



The district uses the Michigan Association of School Board’s Superintendent Evaluation Instrument to monitor and evaluate the Superintendent. Throughout the year, the Board of Education engaged in a 3-month informal check-in, a mid-year, 9-month check-in and a June 1 final summative evaluation, according to a release.



“As a part of that, we do a couple of meetings. One is to have the superintendent explain their evidence in their self-assessment for the tool. The second meeting is for the superintendent to be evaluated by the Board,” said Rod Green, the district’s consultant from Michigan Association of School Boards.



The evaluation tool provides three possible ratings which include Effective, Developing, and Needing Support.



“There’s 32 different rubrics, plus the growth in goals, that determine a score for each of those rubrics, and ultimately a final evaluation,” Green added.



Board members Glenn Gogoleski and Jeff Scott voted against the “effective” rating for Hughes, who was issued a written reprimand by the Board earlier this year for using profane language during a meeting.



Hughes later apologized saying he “allowed my frustration to get the best of me and used some inappropriate verbiage toward the end of the meeting. I can assure you that no one can beat me up more than myself for this lapse of judgement.”



He also made a monetary donation to the 2026 Optimist Adopt a Family program.



Following his year-end rating, Hughes stated that he continues to be “dedicated to ensuring the best possible educational environment for teaching and learning and is encouraged by the support of the board of education.”