Hartland Superintendent Apologizes for "Inappropriate Verbiage" Used During Board Meeting

March 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated Schools Superintendent Chuck Hughes issued the following letter after an outburst during Monday's school board discussion over the salary schedule of his contract. Video of the incident is linked below.



Dear Community,



On Monday night, at the Board of Education meeting, I allowed my frustration to get the best of me and used some inappropriate verbiage toward the end of the meeting. I can assure you that no one can beat me up more than myself for this lapse of judgement. Please know that I have thought a lot about this and the situation. I clearly own my actions and apologize. I have taken it upon myself to make a monetary donation to the 2026 Optimist Adopt a Family program for my reaction to this frustrating situation. I can assure the Board of Education and the community that this will not occur again in the future. I apologize to anyone who may have taken offense to my reaction to frustration in a public meeting and as the Superintendent of Hartland Schools.