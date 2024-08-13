Hartland Students Head Back to Class Wednesday

August 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County's third largest district is the first to kick off the new school year Wednesday.



Hartland Consolidated Schools Superintendent Charles Hughes reminds parents of some changes to how students get to and from school.



"The biggest changes parents will see are less stops in subdivisions, and picking up at the end of cul-de-sacs versus running cul de sacs," he says.



"Decreasing the number of stops and decreasing the time needed to run every section of subdivisions and cul-de-sacs, that's the key to efficiency. A good, well-timed schedule."



Creekside Elementary welcomes new principal Misty Gunn, while Cristal Brikey takes over as principal of Farms Intermediate.



Hartland parents also are reminded to fill out their new year enrollment packet.



"This helps to make sure we have current updates contacted information. Agreements for use of technology. And, of course, recognizing they have access to the parent-student handbook expectations for the school year," says Hughes.



The most common issues at the start of the school year, according to Hughes, is students either not getting off the bus at their stop or just falling asleep on the way home.



"Be patient with us. If we have a child that misses a stop or gets on the wrong bus, we haven't lost them. We'll bring them back to Central Transportation and parents will be notified to come and pick them up."