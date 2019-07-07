Hartland SOUP Coming To Settlers Park

July 7, 2019

A gathering later this week will combine a quick and easy meal with a chance to jump-start some local ideas and turn them into reality.



Hartland SOUP is a community micro-funding dinner in which guests pay $5 and receive a meal of soup, salad, bread and dessert, and a vote towards ideas pitched by other guests. Event organizers say the intent of the proposals center on ways to better the Hartland community. After the various projects are presented, the crowd will vote for their favorite and the winner will receive the money collected at the event to put toward bringing their outreach effort to fruition.



Some of the projects that have been presented or have won in the past include the Hartland Home and Garden Club’s idea to plant a garden at the Cromaine District Library and a cleanup effort by a local Girl Scout troop at the Hartland Village Library. Stefanie Furge, Communications Manager for Hartland Living, previously told WHMI that the only thing they ask of the winners is that they come back at a later SOUP to discuss what they did with the money and to provide an update.



Thursday’s event will be held at Hartland’s Settlers Park Pavilion on Clark Road beginning at 6:30pm. Hartland SOUP is for all ages and registration is still open to those interested. A link is posted below. (DK)