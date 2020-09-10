Hartland Senior Living Development Passes Preliminary Site Plan Stage

September 10, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



New senior living apartments with an affordable housing aspect in Hartland Township have made it through the preliminary site plan process.



Hartland Senior Living is a proposed 146-unit complex to be located between Bullard Road and Fenton Road, north of M-59. Heritage Park sits against its eastern border. It will feature a mixture of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with common facilities like a dining room, library, physical therapy room, community rooms and more. The developer presented their preliminary site plan to the Hartland Township Board of Trustees at their latest meeting. Supervisor Bill Fountain pointed out that this development is not senior care, but senior living, and meant for older residents who are still mostly independent. Fountain said they have been hearing requests for this type of housing in Hartland for years.



The proposed building will be one story in the front and three in the back, but due to elevations and sightlines from M-59, shouldn’t look that tall.



40% of the units are being targeted as affordable housing. Tenants who come in will qualify by income, and those units will not subsidized or Section 8. It was projected they will cost between $1,000 and $1,500. The other 60% will market rate, and are estimated to carry rent that falls between $2,100 and $3,500. It was noted at the meeting that while this may seem steep, residents have the option of getting in at the market rate, then putting their name on the list for an affordable unit, allowing them to stretch their money further.



The developer still needs to pass final site plan approval and said they don’t expect to break ground for at least another 8 months.